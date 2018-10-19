Ratings: Station 19, HTGAWM Go Low With Charlie Brown Bumping Grey's

With disillusioned Linus’ lark and Toy Story Somethingoranother filling the lead-off spot this Thursday, ABC’s Station 19 drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, plunging 37 percent from last week’s series highs to mark series lows. #Whiplash

Leading out of that, HTGAWM (2.8 mil/0.7; read recap) dipped 12 percent and a tenth to series lows.

The Great Pumpkin, for those wondering, drew 4.5 mil/1.1, while Toy Story of Terror did 3.3 mil/0.8.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (6.6 mil/2.1) was down a whole bunch from last week’s fast nats.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.5 mil/0.5) held steady.

NBC | Superstore (3.2 mil/0.8) and The Good Place (2.8 mil/0.8; read recap) were steady, while Will & Grace (3.3 mil/0.9), I Feel Bad (2.3 mil/0.6) and SVU (4 mil/1.0) all rose a tenth,

CBS | Big Bang (12 mil/2.0) slipped 12 percent, Young Sheldon (10.8 mil/1.7), Murphy Brown (6.5 mil/0.9) and SWAT (5.5 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, and Mom (8.2 mil/1.3) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.