“I’m going to put the brother in Lehman Brothers,” Don Cheadle proclaims in the first official trailer for Showtime’s Black Monday. And then things go really, really off the rails.

The upcoming satire promises to come up with a (fictional) explanation for an ongoing mystery: What happened on October 19, 1987, to cause the worst stock market crash in Wall Street’s history?

If the video above is any indication, the answer involves cocaine, jazzercise, fast sports cars, acid-washed jeans, a body falling from the sky, graffiti-filled subway cars and some seriously large cell phones.

The official logline for the series — which will premiere Sunday, Jan. 20, at 10/9c — states, “It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.”

In addition to Cheadle (House of Lies), the cast includes Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Paul Scheer (The League), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer).

David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (Marry Me) will executive-produce and serve as showrunners; Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg also will serve as EPs.

