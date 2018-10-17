CBS' Post-Super Bowl Slot Goes to... World's Best Talent Show Premiere

Well, that’s one TV season prediction we fumbled. CBS on Wednesday announced that new talent competition series The World’s Best will launch on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, immediately following Super Bowl LIII.

As previously reported, The Late Late Show‘s James Corden will host the series and executive-produce alongside Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice). According to the official release, the show will feature “acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet” who will have to impress the judges (actress Drew Barrymore, Drag Race host RuPaul Charles and musician Faith Hill) and “the wall of the world” — 50 experts from different fields of entertainment who will help contestants advance through the competition.

For CBS’ previous hosting of The Big Game (in 2016), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert scored the plum slot, retaining 21 million viewers. Going back to 2014, Elementary led out of the Super Bowl FOR CBS with 21 million viewers, while Undercover Boss in 2010 drew 39 million.

Last February’s Super Bowl LII, airing on NBC and drawing 103.4 million total viewers, set up This Is Us for a post-show audience of 27 million, as we finally learned how Jack died.

It’ll of course be months before we learn which teams face off in the annual pigskin match, though there’s already a rumored Halftime Show act: Maroon 5 is said to be headlining TV’s biggest concert event of the year.