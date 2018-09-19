Maroon 5 to Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019 (Report)

Adam Levine will bring his Jagger-like moves to the biggest televised concert event of the year, when Maroon 5 performs at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, our sister site Variety reports.

Reps for the NFL and Maroon 5 did not immediately confirm the high-profile booking.

Maroon 5 has of course spawned countless hit singles since they first came on the scene in the early aughts — including but not limited to, “This Love,” “Payphone” and “Sugar.” Most recently, the pop-music group charted with “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B) and “Don’t Wanna Know” (featuring Kendrick Lamar). No word yet if either collaborator will be joining Levine and his bandmates at the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has always attracted major talent. Recent headliners have included Justin Timberlake (in 2018) and Lady Gaga (in 2017), as well as Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars (in 2016). This year’s Eagles/Patriots match-up delivered a total audience of 103.4 million (admittedly a seven-year low).

Super Bowl 53 will be held Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and broadcast by CBS. The city previously hosted the NFL’s biggest night in 1994 and 2000.

Are you looking forward to Maroon 5’s mini-concert at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show?