Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope and Alaric's Sparring Match Takes a Tense Turn

Hope Mikaelson may be able to blow up cars with her mind, but when it comes to fisticuffs, Klaus and Hayley’s “tribrid” daughter still has a lot to learn. Fortunately, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the Legacies series premiere (airing Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c on The CW), she’s got herself a pretty good teacher.

Our first-look clip picks up midway through a lakeside sparring match between Hope and Alaric Saltzman, who appears to be adding “surrogate father” to his ever-expanding list of titles. “You know, you can just be my headmaster,” Hope reminds him after a particularly nosy question about her relationship with cute Mystic Falls human Landon Kirby.

Speaking of Landon, who was introduced in the penultimate episode of The Originals, his isn’t the only familiar face you’ll see in Legacies‘ premiere. In addition to Hope, Alaric and the twins — Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, now played by Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd — you’ll also get to spend some time with The Vampire Diaries‘ Matt Donovan, still keeping a watchful eye over the (mostly) good people of Mystic Falls.

Hit PLAY on the series premiere clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you excited for Legacies?