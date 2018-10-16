TVLine Items: NCIS: NOLA Vet Joins Party, David Blue's in Danger and More

TBS’ Search Party has located NCIS: New Orleans alumna Shalita Grant: The actress will recur during Season 3 of the dark comedy, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the series about a group of self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder, Grant will play Cassidy, a superficial law school grad. The lawyer takes on Dory (Alia Shawkat) as a client pro-bono in the hopes of accelerating her career, but soon finds herself in way over her head.

Search Party‘s third season does not yet have a premiere date.

* David Blue (Stargate Universe, Ugly Betty) is joining Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger in a recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. The actor will appear throughout Season 5, which premieres on Saturday. Details on Blue’s role are being kept under wraps.

* Epix’s Batman prequel drama Pennyworth has cast Ryan Fletcher (Outlander) and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (EastEnders) in the series-regular roles of Dave Boy and Bazza, respectively. Both characters are lifelong friends of Bruce Wayne’s future butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) from their army days.

* The Netflix drama Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City has tapped Paul Gross to reprise his role as Brian Hawkins, the ex-husband of Laura Linney’s character Mary Ann Singleton and father to Ellen Page’s Shawna Hawkins. Additionally, Murray Bartlett (Looking) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) have joined the cast as longtime Barbary Lane resident Michael “Mouse” Tolliver and his boyfriend Ben Marshall.

* E! will debut the late-night topical series Nightly Pop on Monday, Oct. 29 at 10:30/9:30c. The network’s Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker, along with social influencer Hunter March, will host the half-hour program, which breaks down the week’s buzziest entertainment news stories.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the thriller Bodyguard, starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden as a Specialist Protection Officer who is assigned to the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary (Line of Duty‘s Keeley Hawes). The BBC One drama premieres stateside on the streaming service on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

