The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Joins Showtime Comedy Black Monday

The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale is still months away, but Melissa Rauch has already lined up her next TV gig: Showtime’s Wall Street comedy Black Monday.

Rauch, Oscar nominee Bruce Dern and Saturday Night Live vet Horatio Sanz all have signed on to the satire, which stars Don Cheadle (House of Lies), Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip).

Initially handed a 10-episode order in June, Black Monday will take viewers back to Oct. 19, 1987, the day of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Per the official description, the series will tell the story of how “a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.”

Rauch will play Shira, the loving wife of Paul Scheer’s trader, Keith; Dern will appear as legendary trader Rod; and Sanz will play Wayne, a Wall Street wild man who works for Cheadle’s Mo.

Black Monday, which hails from David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), is slated for a January 2019 debut.

