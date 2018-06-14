Black Monday: '80s Wall Street Satire Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall Snags 10-Episode Showtime Series Order — First Photo

Showtime’s Wall Street-set comedy Black Monday is indexing high: The bullish cabler has handed a 10-episode order to the ’80s-set satire, which stars Don Cheadle (House of Lies), Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip).

The project — which was previously titled Ball Street — promises to answer the decades-old question: What caused the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street on October 19, 1987? Per the logline, “It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.” TV Shows That Ended in 2017 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Happy Endings creator David Caspe and frequent collaborator Jordan Cahan (Marry Me) serve as EPs and showrunners. Preacher duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are also EPs.

The cast also includes Paul Scheer (The League), Yassir Lester (Making History), Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway) and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island),. Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson and Wet Hot American Summer‘s Ken Marino will recur.

“Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” Showtime president David Nevins said. “Don, Andrew and Regina lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”