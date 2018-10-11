Suits Taps Grimm's Sasha Roiz as Donna's New Love Interest

A Grimm turn of events for one Harvey Specter: Sasha Roiz is joining Suits as a significant new love interest for Donna (Sarah Rafferty), TVLine has learned.

The Grimm vet’s character, Thomas Kessler, is the CEO of a high-end furniture design company that has been a longtime client of Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. When he returns to the firm for help, Donna steps in to assist, but, in doing so, also catches his eye.

In a post mortem Q&A last month, Suits EP Aaron Korsh told TVLine that the show “will be delving a little more into Donna’s personal life in the back six [episodes]” of Season 8 (airing in 2019). Korsh also teased that the presence of Donna’s new man “might cause some growth issues for” Gabriel Macht’s Harvey.

Harvey and Donna, of course, have a long and complicated history. Last season, the redhead planted a kiss on her friend/colleague, but then said she felt nothing during the smooch. Meanwhile, an angry Harvey claimed he was only affected because of his issues with infidelity. The pair made amends after Donna apologized for crossing the line and Harvey acknowledged that she has often put him before herself.

In addition to his series-regular role on NBC’s Grimm, Roiz’s TV credits include Salvation, Caprica, House, The Mentalist, CSI, NCIS, Castle and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.