Riverdale Duo Recreate 90210 Breakup — As Luke Perry Looks On! (Video)

It was the summer of 1991 all over again on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, as Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa reenacted a dramatic break-up scene from Beverly Hills, 90210. Best of all, Dylan McKay himself — aka Luke Perry — watched on as his TV son channeled his former, pompadoured alter-ego.

For those unfamiliar (or perhaps weren’t even born yet!) when the original 90210 was on, allow us to briefly recap the scene in question. Brenda Walsh (played by Shannen Doherty) and boyfriend Dylan (Perry) had been going steady for quite some time. Overwhelmed by a recent pregnancy scare, Brenda decided to break things off with the bad boy in the Season 2 premiere “Beach Blanket Brandon.”

As seen in the above “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment, Reinhart and Apa did their best to do the iconic 90210 moment justice. They occasionally cut to Perry for a reaction shot, who wasn’t quite squirming, but looked somewhat uncomfortable with the whole thing.

Back in June, TVLine asked viewers to weigh in on some of TV’s hottest love triangles, including the Brenda/Dylan/Kelly love triangle — a hot-button topic among fans of Aaron Spelling’s primetime soap even to this day. In the end, nearly 65% of readers said they were on #TeamBrenda.

Compare Reinhart and Apa’s 90210 reenactment to the original scene below, then hit the comments with your reactions!