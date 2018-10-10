Project Runway on Bravo: Karlie Kloss to Host, Christian Siriano Joins as Mentor

Bravo has found the new Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The network on Wednesday announced that supermodel Karlie Kloss will take over as host for Season 17 of Project Runway, while designer Christian Siriano — who won the show’s fourth season back in 2008 — will come aboard as mentor.

Elle editor Nina Garcia will return as a judge, joined by two newcomers: fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue EIC Elaine Welteroth. Though an exact premiere date wasn’t announced, you can expect the new Project Runway to bow sometime in 2019.

Runway‘s move from Lifetime to Bravo, which is where it initially premiered in 2004, was announced by Andy Cohen at NBC Universal’s Upfronts presentation in May. Four months later, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they were leaving the franchise to begin a new venture at Amazon.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over.”

