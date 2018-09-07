Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway Franchise to Develop New Reality Series at Amazon

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are about to see if they can “make it work” at Amazon.

The Emmy Award-winning duo are departing the Project Runway franchise to develop a new reality series at Amazon, it was announced on Friday. While details about the new series remain, ahem, “close to the vest,” the streamer notes that it will entail a “shoppable experience” for viewers, who will presumably be able to purchase select items of clothing as seen on the show.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over.”

Gunn added, “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me. I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Runway first premiered on Bravo back in 2004, where it aired for five seasons before relocating to Lifetime for its next 11 seasons. There, it spawned a number of spinoffs, including Project Runway: Junior and Project Runway All-Stars. It was then announced back in May that Runway would return to Bravo, though further details have not since been disclosed.

Are you sad to see Klum and Gunn leave Project Runway behind? Excited to see what they create for Amazon? Hit the comments with your reactions.