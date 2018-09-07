Project Runway Judge Zac Posen Also Leaving — Will You Watch Season 17?

Less than an hour after Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced their departures from Project Runway, one of the show’s top judges followed suit. Zac Posen on Friday confirmed that his days on the long-running competition series have also come to an end.

“Working alongside Heidi, Nina [Garcia] and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” the designer said in a statement. “I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.”

Earlier today, Runway host Klum and mentor Gunn announced that they’re developing a new fashion-related reality series for Amazon, one that will provide its viewers with a “shoppable experience.” This leaves Nina Garcia, who has been with the show since its premiere in 2004, as the sole remaining judge.

It was announced in May that Runway will relocate from Lifetime to its original home on Bravo for all future seasons, and according to a new statement from Bravo, “The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.” But now that Klum, Gunn and Posen are leaving, are you even interested in future seasons? However you feel about the franchise’s future, drop it in a comment below.