Chicago P.D.'s Surprise Hookup: What Does It Mean for [Spoiler]'s Future?

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. didn’t waste any time unmasking its big romantic twist during Wednesday’s episode, which opens with Hailey in bed… with a naked Ruzek! (Looks like that drink last week following Jay’s near-death incident led to more than just a hangover.)

“So… how do you want to play this?” Ruzek asks as he attempts to find his pants.

“Low-key,” Hailey replies. As in, don’t say anything to anyone because nothing happened. But that nothing was “pretty fun,” Ruzek notes. Hailey agrees, although it’s hardly a glowing endorsement of what transpired. And since the detective isn’t the let’s-talk-about-our-feelings type, her words to a teenage girl during questioning seem like transference: “You fell for the bad boy. It felt good, it felt right. And you said, ‘To hell with the consequences.’ … This thing with you and Jorge is not going to last. It never does with the bad boys. The sooner you realize that, the better.”

Ruzek later brings up the conversation during a game of pool. Hailey insists that he’s not a “bad boy” and then asks what the deal is with him and Burgess. Ruzek explains that they had a lot of bumps in the road and now they’re just friends. Plus, he thinks he and Hailey should keep whatever they have going and have some fun. “I will do whatever you want to do. It’s up to you,” he adds. And what Hailey wants is another trip to the bedroom for round two.

So what does the unexpected romp mean for Ruzek’s future with ex-fiancée Burgess? Considering star Marina Squerciati told TVLine that the “Burzek” relationship is “resolved one way or another” in the episode, we can’t imagine the multiple hookups bode well for a reconciliation. Her co-star Patrick John Flueger, meanwhile, said, “I think [the relationship will] come back. The fans like it too much.”

Chicago P.D. fans, what do you think of the twist?