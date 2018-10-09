Ratings: Magnum P.I., Manifest Stabilize

After sustaining the fall TV season’s sharpest Week 2 decline, CBS’ Magnum P.I. this Monday stabilized with a total audience of 6 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

Leading out of that, Bull (6.4 mil/0.7) ticked down some more.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood (6.4 mil/1.1) slipped 21 percent and two tenths from its debut, while Happy Together (5 mil/0.9) was down 16 percent and one tenth.

Over on NBC, The Voice (9.7 mil/2.0) and Manifest (7.8 mil/1.7) were each down just a tenth in the demo week-to-week, pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Resident (4.9 mil/0.9) and 9-1-1 (5.9 mil/1.4) each dipped a tenth.

ABC | DWTS (7.6 mil/1.1) is currently up 38 percent in the demo week-to-week, pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption; The Good Doctor (7.4 mil/1.2) meanwhile is currently up a tick.

