Ratings: NBC Dominates Monday; Magnum Slips With Weaker Lead-In

Two weeks into the new season, NBC continued its Monday-night dominance as The Voice stabilized and Manifest held up best among the freshman series.

The Voice delivered 9.9 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while holding in the demo. Manifest (8.5 mil/1.8) slipped 18 percent from its strong launch, yet still dominated its time slot.

Over on CBS, Magnum P.I. (6.3 mil/0.9) in Week 2 dropped 22 and 33 percent with weaker sitcom lead-ins. Opening the Eye’s night, The Neighborhood debuted to 8.1 mil/1.3, down sharply from Big Bang‘s week-ago 12.9 mil/2.5 while improving on Kevin Can Wait‘s year-ago numbers (6.3 mil/1.2). Similarly, Happy Together (5.9 mil/1.0) fell well shy of Young Sheldon‘s placeholder numbers (10.6 mil/1.7) but was up from 9JKL‘s comparable outing. At 10 pm, Bull (6.6 mil/0.8) was down 10 percent and a tenth.

TVLine readers gave both The Neighborhood and Happy Together average grades of “C+”; 61 percent will keep watching the former, 68 percent the latter.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (7.3 mil/0.9) and The Good Doctor (7.5 mil/1.2) are both down a tenth week-to-week.

FOX | The Resident (4.8 mil/1.0) and 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.5) each dipped a tenth.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.2 mil/0.3) was up, Whose Line (720K/0.2) steady.

