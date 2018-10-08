South Park is depicting Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he really is: an actual turd. Wednesday’s episode (Comedy Central, 10/9c) draws inspiration from Kavanaugh’s contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings, substituting Mr. Hankey — the show’s beloved Christmas character, not seen since 2012 — for Kavanaugh.

Here’s the episode’s official synopsis: “Mr. Hankey must defend his character or lose everything that is important to him in an all-new episode. … Mr. Hankey’s offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the Director of the Annual Christmas Pageant. Meanwhile, at South Park Elementary, Strong Woman and PC Principal face a whole new set of challenges in their relationship.”

In addition to those expectedly ludicrous details, Comedy Central also released a clip from the episode, during which Mr. Hankey if he recalls accusing everyone in South Park of being a douchebag 14 years ago. “Yes, that was a bad attempt at a Christmas joke,” he admits — though “Mr. Waithouse” is quick to point out that his explanation makes absolutely no sense.

The episode’s title, “The Problem With a Poo,” is also worth noting. It’s clearly a take on The Problem With Apu, a 2017 documentary exploring how characters like The Simpsons‘ Apu Nahasapeemapetilon have reinforced negative cultural stereotypes, given how little representation South Asian and Indian people have had on American television over the years.

