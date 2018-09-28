Will Brett Kavanaugh Move Forward as Supreme Court Nominee? Watch Live Stream of Senate Judiciary Vote

Following Thursday’s landmark hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on whether or not to recommend Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is expected to dominate the TV news cycle on Friday. Should Kavanaugh receive the necessary support to move forward as the nominee, the full Senate will assemble on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at which point a vote will be held to determine whether Kavanaugh will be the United States’ newest Supreme Court Justice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Friday follows testimonies from both Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the circuit court judge of sexual assault. In her powerful testimony on Thursday, Ford said she was “terrified” to “relive this trauma in front of the world,” but was “100 percent certain that it was Kavanaugh who assaulted her. “It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court,” she said, but it is “my responsibility is to tell you the truth.”

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, insisted that his confirmation process has become “national disgrace,” saying the allegations have “destroyed my family” and sullied his reputation. “The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process, but you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy,” he opined.

The vote is scheduled to begin at promptly 9:30 am ET.