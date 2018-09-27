Brett Kavanaugh and Sexual Assault Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Testify Before the Senate — Live Stream

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the Stanford University School of Medicine professor who has accused the circuit court judge of sexual assault, will testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her allegations.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a party during their high school years — and she’s not the only one to come forward with misconduct claims. Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, said that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken dormitory party, where he allegedly “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent.”

A third woman, Julie Swetnick, submitted a sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. In the statement, which was drafted by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, Swetnick alleges that Kavanaugh was present at a party where she was drugged and gang raped, but does not identify Kavanaugh as her attacker.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that first aired Monday, Kavanaugh responded to Ford’s claims and insisted there was no truth to his role in her assault. “The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise,” he said. “I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Kavanaugh previously served as White House Staff Secretary under George W. Bush. He was first revealed as President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick back in July.

Senate testimonies are scheduled to begin at promptly 10 am ET.