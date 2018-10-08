Shameless: Cameron Monaghan to Exit

Shameless is losing another family member — and soon! Cameron Monaghan, who has played Ian Gallagher since the show’s debut in 2011, will exit the Showtime series after this Sunday’s episode.

The actor shared the news of his departure on Instagram, writing that “all good things come to an end. An old cliché, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

“The next episode will be my last,” he continued. “I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

As Monaghan noted in his post, he has portrayed middle child Ian — who memorably struggled with bipolar disorder, and came to a place of self-acceptance with regards to his sexuality — as a series regular for nine seasons. In his off-time, the actor moonlighted on Fox’s Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska.

Monaghan is the second member of the Gallagher clan to bid adieu to the Showtime dramedy: Leading lady Emmy Rossum announced in late August that she will be leaving after the current ninth season.

Season 9 of Shameless is airing Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime, with the midseason finale set for Oct. 21. The show returns Jan. 20, 2019 with the season’s seven remaining episodes.