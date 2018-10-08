Patricia Heaton to Star in Multi-Cam CBS Comedy Carol's Second Act

Less than five months after The Middle wrapped its nine-season run on ABC, star Patricia Heaton has already found her next major project: the title role in a new CBS comedy, our sister site Deadline reports. Carol’s Second Act, which has received a series commitment at CBS, finds Heaton playing a mother of two who retires from teaching to become a doctor.

Heaton (via her and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment) will also executive-produce the multi-camera comedy, which comes from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, as well as Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. This new role brings Heaton back to CBS, where she spent nine seasons (1997–2005) playing Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond, a role which earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards.

In somewhat related news, The Middle‘s legacy is being kept alive in the form of a spinoff pilot about Sue Heck (played by Eden Sher), the eccentric daughter of Heaton’s Frankie. Tentatively titled Sue Sue in the City, the pilot finds her moving to Chicago with best friend Brad (Brock Ciarlelli) and working at a hotel. The cast also includes Kimberley Crossman, who will play a recently dumped chef named Remi who works at the same hotel as Sue.

