Ratings: Madam Secretary Returns Steady, Even as God and NCIS: LA Slip

Madam Secretary‘s political star-studded Season 5 premiere on Sunday night delivered 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, right on par with the CBS drama’s previous season’s average and finale.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.”

Opening the Eye’s night, however, God Friended Me (8.4 mil/0.9) fell 17 and 31 percent, marking the fall’s second-steepest Week 2 decline for a freshman drama. Similarly, NCIS: LA (7.5 mil/0.8) was down 15 and 27 percent from its season opener, but landed just above its series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (17.2 mil/5.6) is up a tick from last week’s fast nats.

ABC | Leading out of AFV (4.7 mil/0.7), Dancing With the Stars; Juniors debuted to 5 mil and a 0.7. Shark Tank‘s Season 10 opener (3.1 mil/0.6) tied and hit series lows.

FOX | The Simpsons (4.6 mil/1.8) was up sharply week-to-week, Bob’s Burgers (3.1 mil/1.2) ticked up a tenth, Family Guy (2.8 mil/1.2) was steady and Rel (1/9 mil/0.7) dipped some more.

NEXT WEEK: Supergirl returns, while The CW’s Charmed and ABC’s Alec Baldwin Show debut.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.