The CW Orders Additional Scripts for All American, Charmed and Legacies

The CW is showing faith in its three new fall series, ordering additional scripts for football drama All American, the reboot of Charmed and the Originals spinoff Legacies. All American and Charmed will have five scripts tacked onto their initial orders, while Legacies will receive three.

For those unfamiliar with these new series, here’s your quick breakdown: All American follows Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra), a high-school football star from South Los Angeles who’s recruited by Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) to play for Beverly Hills High; Charmed puts a 2018 spin on the classic series, introducing Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), three sisters who discover that they’re actually powerful witches; and Legacies, the latest installment in the Vampire Diaries franchise, documents the exploits of the supernatural students at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

All American premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c; Charmed premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 pm; and Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 pm. This news comes just one day before the network is set to officially kick off its fall season with the Season 5 premiere of The Flash (8 pm) and the Season 2 premiere of Black Lightning (9 pm).

Which of these new series are you most excited about? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.