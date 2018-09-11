The Flash Teams With XS (His Daughter Nora!) in New Season 5 Photos

Barry and his newly discovered daughter don’t waste much time “reuniting” before superspeeding into action, judging by this first big batch of photos from Season 5 of The Flash.

As seen in the attached Season 5 photo gallery, the action picks up right where it left off, with Barry and Iris, along with family and friends (Wally included!), getting to know Nora West-Allen (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy). But soon enough, it appears, an heroic father/daughter outing is underway, as Nora suits up (as “XS”) and joins Dad (still in his chin-strapped Season 4 costume) in battling a baddie dubbed Gridlock.

In addition to Parker now being a series regular as Nora, The Flash’s other cast changes for Season 5 include Hartley Sawyer and Danielle Nicolet also being promoted to full-time status, as Ralph and Cecile, while American Pie vet Chris Klein will fill the series regular role of DC supervillain Cicada.

The Flash returns for Season 5 on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c, leading into the Season 2 premiere of Black Lightning.

Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

VIDEO: Arrowverse Pop Quiz! Which Cast Knows the Other Shows the Best?