Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer Offers First Look at Spock — Plus: Premiere Date Announced

CBS All Access has announced a return date for Star Trek: Discovery, while also offering a first glimpse of Ethan Peck’s Spock. Beginning with Season 2, Discovery will release new episodes on Thursdays, starting Jan. 17. (CBS All Access released episodes on Sundays during Season 1.)

The above trailer, which was first screened at Discovery‘s New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, officially introduces Spock in the final moments. His voiceover kicks in shortly before the two-minute mark, before his official reveal moments later.

“As a child, I had the same vision again and again,” he says. “Now I understand its meaning, and where it must lead.”

Peck, whose casting was first announced back in August, is the grandson of legendary actor Gregory Peck. He previously starred in the short-lived ABC Family adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, playing the role originated by Heath Ledger in the movie. His other TV roles include Madam Secretary and Gossip Girl.

In addition to Spock, the new footage offers a first look at Number One, played by new recurring guest star Rebecca Romijn, as well as a glimpse of Section 31’s newest recruit, Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch fresh Discovery footage, then peruse the attached gallery, including eight newly released Season 2 photos.