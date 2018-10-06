Ratings: Last Man Slips But Still No. 1; Fresh Off Boat Goes Low in Friday Move

Fox’s Last Man Standing in Week 2 delivered 6 million viewers and a 1.3 rating, down 26 and 28 percent from the revival’s launch but still easily winning Friday in the demo (read recap).

Leading out of that, The Cool Kids (4.8 mil/1.1) was down 30 and 27 percent. Hell’s Kitchen (2.8 mil/0.8) was down just a tick.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Fresh off the Boat and Speechless respectively christened their new Friday homes with 2.9 mil/0.6 and 2.5 mil/0.5, down sharply from their previous averages (3.8 mil/1.0 and 4.3 mil/1.1) to mark series lows all around. (#ThankGodItsFractional?) Child Support (2.1 mil/0.4) was down nearly half from its Season 1 average. (Because someone may wonder: A year ago, time slot predecessors Once Upon a Time and Inhumans did 3.3 mil/0.7 and 2.8 mil/0.7.)

CBS | MacGyver (5.8 mil/0.7) was steady, while Hawaii Five-0 (7.3 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (8.5 mil/0.8) each dipped a bit.

