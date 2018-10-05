Star Wars TV Series The Mandalorian Reveals First Photo, List of Directors

Just one day after revealing the premise of the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series, executive producer Jon Favreau went ahead and released the first photo. Favreau on Thursday posted the above image to social media, giving fans of the franchise a first look at The Mandalorian.

In addition, the series has announced its upcoming slate of directors: Dave Filoni, whose credits include animated series Star Wars Rebels and the soon-to-be-revived Clone Wars will direct Episode 1. Subsequent episodes will be directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

As previously reported, The Mandalorian will be set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” which would place it somewhere between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series will be released on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, which is expected to launch sometime in 2019.

Ahead of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise will expand its TV presence with the launch of Star Wars Resistance, a new animated series launching Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10/9c on Disney Channel. The series takes place before the events of The Force Awakens, and revolves around Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono (Days of Our Lives‘ Christopher Sean), “a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order,” according to the official logline. The series will feature BB-8, as well as appearances by Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by original film actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie.

Feast your eyes on the above first-look photo, then hit the comments with your reactions!