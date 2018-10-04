TVLine Items: Donuts Star Eyes CBS Return, Lodge 49 Renewed and More

Superior Donuts vet Jermaine Fowler is baking up a fresh batch series for CBS: The Eye network has ordered a pilot for the comedy Quinta & Jermaine, starring and executive-produced by the actor/comedian, our sister site Deadline reports.

Fowler and Internet star Quinta Brunson headline the project about childhood best friends who find themselves expecting a child while navigating adulthood. The duo will also serve as co-writers alongside Larry Wilmore (Insecure).

* AMC has renewed the modern fable Lodge 49 for a 10-episode Season 2. The freshman run wraps up next Monday, Oct. 8 at 10/9c.

* Producers Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves are developing Blake Crouch’s upcoming book Recursion into a film and television universe for Netflix. The novel, coming out in June 2019, explores what happens when a brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories, but to reinvent them entirely.

* Jake Johnson (New Girl) will voice the lead role in Netflix’s adult animated comedy Hoops, about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Johnson) who thinks turning around his God-awful team will take him to the “big leagues,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Kyle Schmid (Six) has joined Kate Bosworth, Natalie Martinez and Alex Pettyfer in Netflix’s sci-fi adventure series The I-Land, which follows 10 people who wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, per Deadline.

* Alan Alda will receive the Life Achievement Award during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

* Netflix has released a promo for its new weekly comedy series Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, debuting Sunday, Oct. 28:

