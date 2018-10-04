Last Man Standing Sneak Peek: Mike's Dad Visits... From Beyond the Grave

The Conners isn’t the only sitcom about to say goodbye to a beloved family member. On Friday’s episode of Last Man Standing (Fox, 8/7c), the Baxters will deal with the sudden passing of Mike’s dad Bud (recurring guest star Robert Forster) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

In the above sneak peek, Vanessa expresses concern when Mike refuses to grieve his late father. “What’s there to say about him? He was a lousy father who dropped dead at a bowling alley,” Mike says. “And it was a tragedy… because he was on his way to bowl a 220.” But just when Mike thinks he’s escaped discussing dear ol’ Dad, he enters the garage to find Bud’s ghost waiting to have a talk with him.

Forster was once a frequent presence on Last Man, putting in nine appearances as the Baxter family patriarch. Bud last showed up in the Season 4 episode “Mandy’s Party,” which aired back in March 2015.

As previously reported, Bud’s death will result in a passing of the guard at Bud’s Buds. His pot dispensary will remain open under new management, as Mike’s son-in-law Ryan takes over the business.

Press PLAY on the video above to get a glimpse of the next Last Man Standing, then hit the comments with your reactions!