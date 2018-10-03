Riverdale EP Reveals Sabrina Crossover That Almost Happened (But Didn't)

Excited to meet Netflix’s new Sabrina? Actually, you almost met her a year ago, on Riverdale.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as creator and executive producer on both series, reveals to EW.com that teen witch Sabrina Spellman was originally set to join the cast of Riverdale at the end of the CW drama’s freshman season — as a villain, no less. “We had said, ‘Maybe Season 2 will be like [the supernatural comic book series] Afterlife With Archie. We’ll do a big genre switch, and it will be horror… and Sabrina could come and be the antagonist.’ There was even a time when we talked about the Season 1 cliffhanger being the arrival of Sabrina.”

Of course, that idea ultimately didn’t make it to air. Riverdale stayed true to its eerie noir roots in Season 2, and Sabrina and her pals in neighboring Greendale got their own Netflix series: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, debuting Friday, Oct. 26 on the streaming service. But Aguirre-Sacasa thinks they work best as separate worlds: “It felt like if Riverdale is crime and pulp and all that stuff, then Sabrina could be horror. It felt like there was a separation between Greendale and Riverdale — magic should exist in Greendale, but not in Riverdale.”

In fact, a Riverdale/Sabrina crossover isn’t likely at any point, Aguirre-Sacasa declared back in August at the Television Critics Association press tour: “Right now, we’re trying to make sure that the shows have their own identity and their own set of rules.”

Are you disappointed we never got to see Sabrina weave her magic on Riverdale? Share your thoughts on the not-quite-crossover in a comment below.