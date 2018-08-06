Riverdale Boss Nixes Sabrina Crossovers, Teases Another 'Very Different' Spinoff in the Works

A spinoff of The CW’s Riverdale is in the very early stages, and it does not involve a witchy teen.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday, network president Mark Pedowitz said that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who is also the CCO at Archie Comics) “has something in mind” for an offshoot of the moody mystery series.

With a 0.49 demo average during Season 2, Riverdale was The CW’s No. 5-rated program (trailing The Flash, Black Lightning, Supernatural and Supergirl).

Aguirre-Sacasa himself later told reporters of the new spinoff idea, “We’re really excited, but we’re still early on in the process.” He did say that he hopes to develop it for the 2019-20 TV season, but was mum on which current character(s), if any, it will split off from the mothership series. But “it will be very different from Riverdale,” he avowed.

Aguirre-Sacasa of course has The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set to debut on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 26. Originally developed for The CW as a spinoff of Riverdale, the project instead got snatched up by Netflix, which was willing to offer Warner Bros. TV a two-year deal.

Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that the Sabrina series that viewers see on the streaming service is “not necessarily” the same one that would have aired on The CW. And given their ultimately separate homes, there are no plans “at this time” for any inter-network crossovers.

“Right now, we’re trying to make sure that the shows have their own identity and their own set of rules,” he explained.

As for Riverdale itself, the parents-centric TCA Q&A revealed that the series’ Season 3 premiere will “dive right into” the “Hot Dads of Riverdale” phenomenon that got people thirsty during Season 2, while the younger cast is boning up for the flashback episode in which they will play younger versions of their TV parents.

Luke Perry, for one, noted that KJ Apa is a terrific mimic, so he eagerly anticipates his TV son’s take on young Fred, while Madchen Amick said that Lili Reinhart is studying episodes of Twin Peaks‘ Shelly to best serve up a teen Alice.

What/who do you think the new Riverdale spinoff will involve?