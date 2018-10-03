The Chronicles of Narnia Universe to Be Explored in Netflix Series and Films

Netflix already has a (teenage) witch, and now it’s adding a wardrobe.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that under the terms of a multi-year deal with The C.S. Lewis Company, it will develop “classic stories from across the Narnia universe” into TV series and films. The deal marks the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company.

Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber will serve as executive producers for the series and as producers for features.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” said author C.S. Lewis’ stepson, Douglas Gresham. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”