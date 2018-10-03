Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer: New Netflix Drama Puts the Teenage Witch Through (Actual) Hell

Something wicked cool this way comes. Netflix on Wednesday released the full-length trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, whose first season hits the streaming service on Friday, Oct. 26 — just in time for a pre-Halloween binge.

Based on the comic book series by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the one-hour drama reimagines Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story, one that pits its titular heroine against all manner of evil. We’re talking everything from high school bullies… to the actual Devil. (As you probably already assumed, this version of Sabrina’s story isn’t accompanied by a laugh track.) Initially conceived as a series for The CW — it is produced by Team Riverdale, after all — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already been renewed for a second season.

The cast includes Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as the mighty Sabrina, Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally) as her dreamy boyfriend Harvey, Miranda Otto (Homeland) as her uptight Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (Better Things) as her fun-loving Aunt Hilda, newcomer Chance Perdomo as her pansexual cousin Ambrose, Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) as her BFF Rosalind, Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as her nemesis Prudence, Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as her demonically possessed teacher Mary Wardell, and Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs) as her sinister principal Father Blackwood.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you join Sabrina on her Chilling Adventures?