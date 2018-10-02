This Is Us Sneak Peek: Jack's Grieving Family Gets Much-Needed Good News

As expected, Jack Pearson’s family isn’t doing very well in the wake of his unexpected death. But in this week’s This Is Us, they get at least a moment or two of happiness.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), Rebecca and the kids are living in temporary housing, trying to carry on with their lives after a fire burned down their home and killed their patriarch. But the gloom that surrounds them lifts a little when Randall gets a big, white envelope from Howard University.

Is it his acceptance package? “You know, rejection letters don’t typically weigh three pounds,” Rebecca gently teases as her son gapes at the unopened mail in front of him.

Given that Randall is far and away the brains of the family, it’s no surprise that the historically black school wants him as part of its student body. But how will Kate react when she hears that her brother may attend college so far away? And can any of them truly celebrate anything when the loss of Jack is still so fresh?

Tuesday’s episode, “A Philadelphia Story,” also chronicles Kate and Kevin’s plans for college. And in the present storyline, the family attends Kevin’s premiere of Hill 400.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Randall get his good news.