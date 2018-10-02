All American Shake-Up: Showrunner Exits CW Drama for 'Personal Reasons'

The CW’s All American is calling an audible ahead of next week’s series premiere: Creator April Blair is stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of the high school football drama, according to our sister site Deadline.

Co-executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll will be promoted to EP and take over showrunning duties, working alongside fellow EPs Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, according to a statement from producers Warner Bros. TV. “April Blair has left her position as executive producer/showrunner for personal reasons,” the statement adds.

All American — debuting next Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c, following the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale — stars Daniel Ezra as a star football player from South L.A. who gets a serious case of culture shock when he transfers to ritzy Beverly Hills High. The supporting cast includes Taye Diggs as Beverly Hills High’s football coach, who acts as a mentor to Ezra’s character. The freshman series is already earning positive buzz… including three TVLine staffers making it one of their Fall TV Picks.

Before joining All American, Carroll served as a writer and producer on The Resident, Rosewood and Bones.