John Oliver Blasts Brett Kavanaugh's Testimony, Calls His Supreme Court Nomination a 'F—k You to Women'

John Oliver took a deep dive into Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s recent testimony before the Senate, dedicating all of Sunday’s Last Week Tonight to the “Supreme Court nominee and walking crushed beer can.”

Like several late-night hosts did on Sept. 27 — the day that Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Oliver first used the segment to mock Kavanaugh’s heated opening statements and tearful memories of his high school years.

“I hate to say it, but I’m starting to think that men might be too emotional for the Supreme Court,” Oliver joked, following a clip of Kavanaugh getting choked up after recalling his workout sessions for high school athletics.

But Oliver adopted a more serious tone as the segment continued, pointing out the worrying displays of hostility that Kavanaugh showcased during questioning from the committee.

“A key part of the job that he is up for is judgment and temperament,” Oliver said of the potential Supreme Court justice. “And this week, we saw Kavanaugh talk over the top of senators, dodge questions and conflate ‘doesn’t recall something happening’ with ‘denying something happened,’ which is, again, a f—king important distinction for a judge.”

Oliver later expressed his confusion as to why Republicans are so staunchly defending “this 53-year-old frat pledge,” when there are dozens of qualified conservative judges that could hold the position without sexual assault allegations casting a pall over their time on the bench.

“Why this particular a—hole? Why is he the hill that conservatives are willing to die on?” Oliver asked. “After all of this, I genuinely cannot see a single good reason for pushing Kavanaugh over a replacement candidate… You don’t need to choose an unhinged partisan with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct hanging over him. It feels like they’re doing this just to deliver a ‘F—k you’ to Democrats and, even more directly, a ‘F—k you’ to women.”

He continued: “When this week began, the biggest fear for many was that the committee would not believe Christine Blasey Ford. But by the time the week ended, it seemed that something darker might have happened: It seemed their response was, ‘Oh, we believe you. We just don’t care.'”

