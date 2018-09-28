Video: Late-Night TV Hosts Praise Christine Blasey Ford's 'Towering Act of Courage' Following Kavanaugh Hearing

In the wake of Thursday’s historic testimonies delivered by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the circuit court judge of sexual assault, TV’s late-night hosts weighed in on the day’s proceedings. Not only was there unanimous praise for the psychology professor, but varying reactions to Kavanaugh’s testimony and the impact this hearing will have on history.

Kicking things off was Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who first reminded viewers that Ford “isn’t some politician who’s running for office,” but a woman “whose life has been turned upside-down since she stepped into this Supreme Court battle royale,” he said. And while “we all hoped — maybe naively — that today’s hearing would get us a step closer to learning the truth about whether Brett Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court,” Noah ultimately believed that they only served to “make both sides feel better about how they were already going to vote anyway.”

Late Night‘s Seth Meyers took a “Closer Look” and attempted to remain positive, praising Ford’s ability to maintain some semblance of “grace and composure” throughout the proceedings.” The Republicans’ constant sniping, and their obvious attempts to obstruct the process and brush Ford aside, did not deter her in any way,” he said. “Her testimony was a towering act of courage given the trauma she’s survived. Her grace and composure under unimaginable pressure, which she owed no one, was stunning.”

Likewise, Jimmy Kimmel was blown away by Ford, saying she was “everything the Democrats hoped she would be… She was polite, likable, well-spoken, and maybe more than anything, it was striking to see someone questioned before the Senate who actually answered questions.” Kavanaugh’s opening statements, meanwhile, were “delivered like a frat out of Hell,” he said. “Some of the Republican senators put on quite a show of fabricated outrage today, in particular Lindsey Graham… as if Merrick Garland isn’t out there somewhere, judging a dog show right now.”

The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert was a bit less optimistic, and was no less worried about the potential SCOTUS outcome following Ford’s testimony. After a sound bite of Kavanaugh saying, “Today, I have to say that I fear for the future,” Colbert added, “Hashtag ‘me too.'”

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon did not spend much time on the hearings, but suggested that Republicans should perhaps look for another Supreme Court pick. “Judge Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, and many Republicans are still defending him,” he explained, and “Americans were like, ‘Here’s an idea: Just pick a different judge. There are thousands of judges! Anyone! What’s Judge Judy up to? Let’s get Judge Judy in there! Judge Joe Brown! Simon Cowell!'”

Last but not least was James Corden, who began his Late Late Show monologue by finding the one bright spot of Ford’s testimony. “If there’s any silver lining having to go through what she did today, it’s that these experiences that were once shrouded in fear and shame and secrecy for some many people are becoming a movement,” he said. “I guess that’s what I’m trying to say right now. If this is something that you’ve been through or are going through, just remember, you’re not alone. There are so many people that are standing alongside you right now all over the world.”