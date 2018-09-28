TV’s recent trend of on-air marriage proposals continued Thursday night, when a Jeopardy! contestant asked his girlfriend to marry him during the episode taping. During the mid-round interviews with host Alex Trebek, competitor Michael Pascuzzi took the opportunity to propose to Maria Shafer, who was watching from the studio audience.

“Normally, when I interview the contestants, I base my conversation on little bits of information they have supplied us,” Trebek, who was in on the proposal, began. “But with regard to Michael Pascuzzi from Orlando, Florida, I have absolutely nothing on the card. So, what do you want to talk about?”

“I can fill in for you,” Pascuzzi replied, turning to the audience. “I just wanted to say one quick thing and ask Maria Shafer… if she would make me a winner today and marry me.”

Shafer tearfully replied, “Yes, of course!” immediately after Pascuzzi popped the question — then amended her answer to be more Jeopardy!-appropriate.

“That would be, ‘What is yes?'” she continued, as the audience applauded for the newly engaged couple.

Of course, Pascuzzi wasn’t alone in his idea to propose on a televised event: Oscars director Glenn Weiss got down on one knee during the Sept. 17 Emmys telecast, during his acceptance speech for an award, and Big Brother contestant Chris “Swaggy C” Williams recently asked fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton to marry him on the Sept. 26 season finale.

Press PLAY below to watch the proposal in full.