I'm Dying Up Here Cancelled at Showtime After Two Seasons

I’m Dying Up Here has flatlined: Showtime is cancelling the dramedy about the ’70s L.A. stand-up comedy scene after two seasons, according to our sister site Variety.

Dying starred Oscar winner Melissa Leo as Goldie, the owner of a popular comedy club in 1970s Los Angeles who acted as a gatekeeper to Hollywood fame and fortune, shepherding her favorite acts all the way to a starmaking appearance on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Erik Griffin and RJ Cyler co-starred as aspiring young comics putting in long hours at the mic and hoping to win Goldie’s favor. (Jim Carrey served as one of the show’s executive producers.)

Premiering in June of 2017, I’m Dying Up Here was renewed for a second season last September. Season 2 debuted in May, with Brad Garrett joining the cast as an established comic who offers career advice to Goldie’s young charges. The cancellation caps Dying‘s run at a total of 20 episodes.

