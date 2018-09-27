It’s the dawn of a new era in the final season trailer for the Kevin Spacey-less House of Cards. In the above video, newly elected president Claire Underwood declares that everything Francis ever told the American public was a lie.

The fresh footage shows Claire giving a speech in front of the U.S. Armed Forces following the death of her husband. “My first 100 days as president have been difficult,” she says. “I lost my husband… we were about to celebrate 30 years together.” And yet, Madam President has no interest in sugarcoating Francis’ wrongdoings. “Here’s the thing: Whatever Francis told you the last five years? Don’t believe a word of it.”

We also get our first glimpse of Claire’s interactions with sibling lobbyists Annette and Bill Shepherd (new series regulars Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear), during which she declares that “Francis is dead,” and any promises he made them don’t carry over to her administration. Later, we witness what appears to be an attempt on Claire’s life; blink and you’ll miss the gunshot being fired into the presidential state car at the 51-second mark.

Netflix previously released a teaser the sixth and final season which showed Claire at Frank’s gravesite, thus spoiling the admittedly inevitable death of Spacey’s character.

House of Cards‘ final eight episodes drop Friday, Nov. 2. In the meantime, hit PLAY on the video above, then share your reactions below.