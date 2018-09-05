House of Cards Spoils Kevin Spacey's On-Screen Death in Final Season Teaser

There are no tears shed by Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood in the latest House of Cards teaser, which confirms that Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood is being killed off in the Netflix drama’s sixth and final season.

In the video above, Claire stands at the grave of her deceased husband. “I’ll tell you this, though, Frances: When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard,” she says. “And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

As previously reported, Spacey was fired from House of Cards last November following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct — several of which were made by past and present crew members. The Netflix drama’s farewell season, centered on Claire’s presidency, will span eight episodes and welcome new cast members Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

In a recent interview, Wright revealed that House of Cards Season 6 was far from a sure thing following Spacey’s termination. She ultimately met with Netflix executives about its future, insisting everyone involved should “honor our commitment” and complete the series for “the people that loved the show.”

House of Cards Season 6 drops all episodes on Friday, Nov. 2. Press PLAY on the teaser above, then share your reactions in the comments!