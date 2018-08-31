Robin Wright Reveals House of Cards Was 'Very, Very Close' to Cancellation After Kevin Spacey Scandal

House of Cards will get a proper conclusion when its final season drops this fall — but the Netflix series came thisclose to getting vetoed all together.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, series star Robin Wright addressed the drama’s imminent end, revealing that Season 6 was far from a sure thing in the wake of Kevin Spacey’s firing for alleged sexual misconduct.

“[The show was] very, very close” to getting cancelled “because of the climate at the time,” Wright shared. “The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty.'”

Wright said she personally met with Netflix executives when the series’ future began to look grim, because she “believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. To the people that loved the show, also. Why quit?”

Wright went on to say that she felt she owed it to the thousands of House of Cards staffers that worked on the show, who would have unceremoniously lost their jobs if the show had been cancelled after Season 5: “They printed that it was ‘only’ 600 people out of work, but if you include security, cops, shooting on location in Baltimore, everything, 2,500 people would have been out of a job. And that’s not fair — to take that security away from those people.”

In a previous interview with Today, Wright said her relationship with Spacey was strictly professional, revealing that they “never socialized outside of work” and only “knew each other between ‘action’ and cut.'”

When asked by Net-a-Porter for her thoughts on the Spacey imbroglio at large, she said, “I believe every human being has the ability to reform…. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

House of Cards‘ sixth and final season drops on Netflix Friday, Nov. 2. What do you make of Wright’s interview?