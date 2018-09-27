Chicago Fire Casts The Flash Alum Teddy Sears as New Chaplain

The Flash vet Teddy Sears has found religion at Chicago Fire: The actor will recur during the current Season 7 of the NBC drama as Chaplain Kyle Sheffield, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Sheffield — who makes his debut in Episode 6 — enters Firehouse 51 after the beloved Chaplain Orlovsky (played by Gordon Clapp) announces his retirement. He is described as a “warm, kind-hearted, clean-whistle, open and eager” clergyman. The born leader has a caring soul, and speaks with affection and authority. While the character is a fresh face to viewers, the audience will discover that Sheffield already shares a history with new paramedic Emily Foster, who joined the team in the Season 7 premiere. He will also interact with Emily’s partner Sylvie Brett.

In addition to his season-long role as Jay Garrick/Zoom on The Flash, Sears’ TV credits include 24: Legacy, Masters of Sex and 666 Park Avenue, as well as a Season 2 episode of Timeless.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC — except for next week, when the series temporarily shifts to 8 pm for the #OneChicago franchise’s three-show crossover event. For scoop on what comes next after the season premiere’s “Dawsey” twist, click here for TVLine’s post mortem with showrunner Derek Haas and star Jesse Spencer.