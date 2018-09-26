Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Premiere Sneak Peek: Has Wo Fat Killed McGarrett?!

Has Wo Fat risen from the grave to exact his greatest revenge…? This sneak peek from Hawaii Five-0‘s Season 9 premiere would sure have you think so!

To mark the CBS franchise’s 50th anniversary, Five-0‘s season opener (airing this Friday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c) serves up a “retelling” of the original Five-O‘s pilot, both titled “Cocoon.” Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov thus shares a writing credit for the episode with the late Leonard Freeman, creator of the series that ran 1968 to 1980.

In the new version, McGarrett (played by Alex O’Loughlin) — after a CIA agent friend is killed — lets himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible, and in turn endures a torturous sensory deprivation tank to find the killer.

In the sneak peek above, McGarrett is fished out of said tank and scrutinized by his longtime (but dead?) nemesis, Wo Fat (returning guest star Mark Dacascos). Has Steve been deprived of not just sensations but life itself? Press play to find out.

(For the inside story on Wo Fat’s seeming resurrection, check out our First Look at the episode.)

Elsewhere in the premiere, Tani wrestles with whether or not she will tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house.

