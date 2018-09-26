Sara Ramirez: Grey's Encore Is OK by CBS — 'Ball Is in ABC's Court!'

It seems Sara Ramirez‘s return to Grey’s Anatomy isn’t completely off the table, after all. The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to address speculation that her current Madam Secretary gig is preventing her from making a future appearance on Grey’s, where she played Dr. Callie Torres for 10 seasons before leaving the show in 2016.

Quick refresher: During an Instagram Q&A in August, Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes strongly intimated that she had reached out to CBS about a potential Grey’s encore for Ramirez (in the Season 14 finale, specifically), but the Eye Network put the kibosh on it.

“Let me tell you something — we tried,” Rhimes said at the time. “CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] and we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie.”

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Ramirez denied that CBS won’t let her return to Grey’s, saying, “For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork’s court.”

CBS declined to comment on Rhimes’ initial Q&A, but a source at the network maintained to TVLine at the time that no one from ABC or Grey’s ever reached out about Ramirez’s availability.