Shonda Rhimes: CBS Put the Kibosh on Sara Ramirez's Grey's Comeback

In a perfect world, Jessica Capshaw’s Grey’s Anatomy swan song last May would’ve included a guest appearance by former onscreen squeeze Sara Ramirez. But, apparently, the Eye shut it down.

In an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Wednesday, Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes was asked about the possibility of Ramirez’ Callie checking back into Grey Sloan Memorial. “Let me tell you something — we tried,” she responded. “CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] And we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home Callie.”

Although Rhimes didn’t specify when she invited Ramirez back, sources confirm to TVLine that it was for the Season 14 finale, which marked the last episode for Capshaw’s Arizona. Grey’s still managed to stage a Callie-Arizona reunion in the hour, even without Ramirez; the couple exchanged flirty texts that strongly hinted at a reconciliation.

Ramirez joined Madam Secretary late last year as brilliant political strategist Kat Sandoval. CBS declined comment, but a source at the network maintains that, to date, no one at ABC or Grey’s ever reached out about Ramirez’s availability.

Elsewhere in Rhimes’ easy-breezy Instagram Q&A, the EP expressed interest in bringing another Grey’s alum back into the fold. “I need Addison Forbes Montgomery, too,” she declared, before adding, “[But] I can’t bring back people who don’t exist in terms of availability. Kate’s busy, people!”

Rhimes also indirectly weighed in on recent news that widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) would be re-entering the dating scene this season, teasing, “Maybe love the second time around is better.”