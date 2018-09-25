Dancing With the Stars Premiere, Part 2: Did the Right Couple Go Home First?

Just in case you were craving four hours of so-so ballroom dancing in one week, ABC fulfilled that wish on Tuesday with a second night of Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 27 launch.

Actually, let me amend that statement: Only one hour of Tuesday’s broadcast contained brand-new performances and judges’ scores. The first 60 minutes, meanwhile, were mostly filler, including recaps of Monday’s routines and the cast announcement for DWTS: Juniors. (I’m excited about the pint-sized celebs that will be competing, but I’m more jazzed for the pro roster, which includes SYTYCD: The Next Generation runner-up J.T. Church. His “mirror” contemporary piece with Robert Roldan still takes my breath away.)

But Tuesday’s episode also revealed the couples who were in jeopardy after their Night One performances, all of whom would then perform a second number in the hopes of sticking around for one more week.

The unlucky pairs: Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber; Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko; Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten; and Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy. (Dukes of Hazzard vet John Schneider and pro Emma Slater were initially in jeopardy, but quickly got sent back to safety without having to dance a second time.)

Here’s how the Night Two performances shook out, score-wise:

* Mary Lou Retton and pro Sasha Farber (Cha-Cha): 21/30

* Danelle Umstead and pro Artem Chigvintsev (Foxtrot): 18/30

* Nikki Glaser and pro Gleb Savchenko (Salsa): 18/30

* Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten (Jive): 23/30

* Nancy McKeon and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Quickstep): 21/30

In the end, one couple had to say goodbye, after the home audience got all of five minutes to vote for their favorite routines. And that couple was… Nikki and Gleb.

“I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done, and I tried my best,” Glaser said after her elimination. “It was so fun. Thank you for having me.”

OK, your turn. Do you agree with Nikki and Gleb’s elimination? Drop a comment below with your thoughts!