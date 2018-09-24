Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard Series: Patrick Stewart Shares First Photo

A strong captain is only as good as the team he assembles, and in that spirit, here’s your first look at the writers’ room for Star Trek‘s forthcoming series centered on Patrick Stewart‘s Jean-Luc Picard.

The shot features Stewart, who will return to his Star Trek: The Next Generation role in the franchise’s upcoming installment, as well as Michael Chabon (John Carter), Kirsten Beyer (Star Trek: Discovery), Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Fringe), James Duff (Major Crimes) and Diandra Pendleton-Thompson. (Not pictured: Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman, who will lead the Picard project.)

Stewart himself shared the photo with fans Monday via Twitter, with the caption, “The journey has begun.” (Scroll down to see Stewart’s tweet.)

The actor announced the as-yet-untitled series, which will stream on CBS All Access, at a Star Trek convention in August. The show has been described as telling “the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life” — aka post-the events of The Next Generation and (maybe?) its movies; CBS All Access has not yet announced other casting information or a release date.

“With overwhelming joy, it’s a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the Star Trek fold,” Kurtzman said in a statement at the time. “For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old.”

The journey has begun. Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, James Duff, and yours truly. #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/GxhwkTIgWQ — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 24, 2018

In his own statement in August, Stewart said, it was “an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc PIcard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out a new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

The actor added that he hoped Picard might make provide a steady presence in our current environment and that he was ready “to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”