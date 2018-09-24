One Tree Hill Reunion Special to Accompany Cast's Christmas TV-Movie

Lifetime is spending the holidays with the residents of Tree Hill: The network will air ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion following the premiere of its original TV movie The Christmas Contract, starring OTH vets Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles and Antwon Tanner.

Participating in the one-hour special — airing Thursday, Nov. 22 at 10/9c — are series stars Burton, Ackles, Tanner, Tyler Hilton and Stephen Colletti (who has his own Lifetime flick, Hometown Christmas, on Sunday, Dec. 16). The cable net also touts “a few surprise special guests.”

The Christmas Contract — featuring a musical appearance from Hilton — premieres Nov. 22 at 8 pm. (Click here for plot details.) The following night, Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm, OTH alumna Bethany Joy Lenz headlines the movie Poinsettias for Christmas, about a woman who returns home to help her dad (Smallville‘s John Schneider) figure out why the family business’ plants have yet to turn red, all while falling in love with a local botanist (UnREAL‘s Marcus Rosner), of course.

Lifetime’s holiday slate also includes actress Sarah Drew’s first post-Grey’s Anatomy TV role in Christmas Pen Pals, debuting Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 pm. Read on for the official description: