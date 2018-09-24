One Tree Hill Reunion Special to Accompany Cast's Christmas TV-Movie

Lifetime is spending the holidays with the residents of Tree Hill: The network will air ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion following the premiere of its original TV movie The Christmas Contract, starring OTH vets Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles and Antwon Tanner.
Participating in the one-hour special — airing Thursday, Nov. 22 at 10/9c — are series stars Burton, Ackles, Tanner, Tyler Hilton and Stephen Colletti (who has his own Lifetime flick, Hometown Christmas, on Sunday, Dec. 16). The cable net also touts “a few surprise special guests.”
The Christmas Contract — featuring a musical appearance from Hilton — premieres Nov. 22 at 8 pm. (Click here for plot details.) The following night, Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 pm, OTH alumna Bethany Joy Lenz headlines the movie Poinsettias for Christmas, about a woman who returns home to help her dad (Smallville‘s John Schneider) figure out why the family business’ plants have yet to turn red, all while falling in love with a local botanist (UnREAL‘s Marcus Rosner), of course.
Lifetime’s holiday slate also includes actress Sarah Drew’s first post-Grey’s Anatomy TV role in Christmas Pen Pals, debuting Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 pm. Read on for the official description:
Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, Hannah (Drew), tech wiz and creator of the dating app, Perfect One, heads home for the holidays, challenged to save her failing business by re-conceiving a new romantic dating model. Upon her return she runs into her high school boyfriend, Sam (When Calls the Heart‘s Niall Matter) who she has carefully avoided for years and reluctantly makes a deal with her dad, Ted (Family Ties‘ Michael Gross) to sign up for the town’s Christmas Cupid, an anonymous holiday pen pal service. As the season progresses, Hannah is smitten by each beautifully written letter she receives and starts to believe that her Christmas pen pal could be her soul mate. It’s not until Christmas Eve that everyone must reveal their true identities to their pen pals, even if it means coming face to face with the last person they ever expected.