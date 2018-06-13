One Tree Hill Mystery Solved: Stars Reuniting for Lifetime Christmas Movie

One Tree Hill fans will find an extra gift under their Christmas trees this year: Series alums Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles and Antwon Tanner are reuniting for the Lifetime holiday flick The Christmas Contract, the network announced Wednesday.

The former OTH stars made headlines on Monday when they published a series of cryptic, now-deleted social media posts about their reunion, all of which featured the hashtag #Christmas2018.

The Christmas Contract stars Burton as Jolie, who is returning home to Louisiana for the first time since her devastating breakup with Foster (Claws‘ Hunter Burke). But when Jolie discovers her ex is bringing home a new girlfriend, her best friend Naomi (Ackles) offers up her own brother, Jack (Buckley), as Jolie’s Christmas companion. Naomi draws up a contract for the pair — Jack will serve as a buffer for Jolie’s awkward moments with her ex, and Jolie will create a website to help sell Jack’s upcoming novel — but, of course, the contract proves to be “so much more than what they signed up for.” Isn’t it always?

Fellow One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton will make a musical appearance in The Christmas Contract, which also stars Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5), Teri Wyble (Powers) and Ritchie Montgomery (Baskets).

The Christmas Contract is currently filming in Lafayette, La., and will air as part of Lifetime’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup later this year. Will you be watching?